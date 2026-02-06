Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori Talks Nudity Obsession, His Anti-Semitism and Their Future Children in First Interview

Ye's wife Bianca Censori opens up about being obsessed with nudity, his anti-Semitism, having kids and more in a new interview.

On Friday (Feb. 6), Vanity Fair published an enlightening Q&A with Bianca, who has been rarely heard from during her nearly four-year marriage to Ye, despite frequently making headlines for her risqué attire. During the interview, Bianca opened up about her passion for being in the buff before she met Ye

“I had an obvious obsession with nudity,” Bianca revealed. “I was naked everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again.” Censori explains, “I live my artwork.”

Bianca pushed back on the speculation that Ye is forcing her to wear scantily clad outfits.

“I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do,” she added. “Me and my husband would work on my outfits together,” Censori says. “So it was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something.’... If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”

She also addressed dealing with Ye's anti-Semitism, admitting she was not here for it.

“The fact that antisemitism is mainstream is terrifying," she told VF. “I wasn’t thinking about the PR cleanup. I was really focused on him and myself. And in the back of my mind, I was like, Okay, eventually we’re going to have this conversation. I would have the opportunity to tell you that I’m not antisemitic.”

Mrs. West also revealed she would like to have kids, but noted, “When is it ever the right time for kids?”

Ye and Bianca have been married for over three years. Last June, the headline-grabbing couple started a furniture business.