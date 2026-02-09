North West Drops Her First Official Song “Piercing on My Hand”

Ye's daughter, North West, has dropped her first official single, "Piercing on My Hand."

It appears that Ye's daughter, North West, is making her big leap into the music game. After making appearances on several of her father's songs, North officially released her first solo single.

On Feb. 6, North dropped her new track, "Piercing on My Hand," on digital streaming platforms. The soul-sampled tune, produced by Ye and Will Frenchman, features the 12-year-old rap prodigy bragging about her lavish teenage lifestyle.

"Piercing on my hand, the other holdin' bands/No friends, just fans, you wouldn't understand," North spits on the chorus. "Shoppin' in Japan, that's where I always stand/Went to school for two days, then I got banned."

On the first verse, North rhymes about rocking stylish 'fits while committing some minor teenage debauchery.

"Skippin' school, yeah, I do that on the daily/Jaded London fits, someone's gonna save me/Got some new Ricks, yeah, they are so crazy/All my songs are hits, you know I’m not lazy," she raps.

North West is working on her debut rap album with her superstar father. In January of 2025, Ye provided fans with an update on her daughter's project, titled Elementary School Dropout, in a now-deleted Instagram post. The update included a black-and-white photo of North seated next to a keyboard.

"This little girl made me love music again," Ye captioned the image. "She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY."

It looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the Ye family tree.

Listen to North West's First Official Song "Piercing on My Hand"

Get our free mobile app