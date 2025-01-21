Ye Is Working on Beats for His Daughter North West’s Debut Rap Album

Ye is in the beat-making process for his daughter North West's debut rap album, Elementary School Dropout.

Ye Gives Update on North West's Rap Album

On Tuesday (Jan. 21), Ye shared a post on Instagram, which provides an update on the album his 11-year-old daughter North announced last year. The post, which can be seen below, shows a black-and-white image of North sitting in a chair next to a keyboard.

"This little girl made me love music again," Ye captioned the candid photo. "She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY."

North West Preps Elementary School Dropout Album

North made her rapping debut on the Vultures 1 track "Talking / Once Again." She first announced she would be following in her father's footsteps and releasing a rap album almost a year ago during a Vultures 2 listening event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix last March. "I've been working on an album," North told concertgoers. "And it's called Elementary School Dropout."

The title of the new album is obviously a callback to Ye debut LP The College Dropout, which was released in 2004.

Ye is currently working on his own solo album titled Bully. He has been teasing the project since last September. The project, which Ye has been working on in Tokyo, Japan, will reportedly be an entirely solo LP with Ye handling all production duties. It will be the first officially released solo album from Ye since 2021's Donda. There has been no release date given for the forthcoming album but it appears to be coming sooner than later.

