North West Performs First Solo Show in Chicago as Ye and Kim Kardashian Cheer Her On

North West has officially headlined her first solo show and it was fittingly in her father Ye's hometown of Chicago.

On Saturday (Sept. 5), the 13-year-old made her debut at The Vic Theatre in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago while both Ye and Kim Kardashian watched proudly from separate parts of the crowd.

North opened her set with Lil Uzi Vert's sound, "Hello Northie!" and performed songs from her N0rth4evr EP as well as her feature appearances, including "Talking" from dad's 2024 Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign.

The performance arrived one month after North's planned 14-date Molly x North Kimokawaii tour with rapper Molly Santana was canceled. The tour had been scheduled to begin Aug. 5.

Footage captured by concert-goers show Ye nodding along and filming the performance while Kim cheered and filmed as well. Both parents later shared footage from the concert on their Instagram Stories, with Ye writing "SO PROUD" over a video of North performing.

Northie herself also celebrated the moment on social media, thanking fans for showing up for her.

"This is what I'm meant to do," she wrote on her story.

Earlier this year, North signed with independent music company Gamma, which is run by former Apple executive Larry Jackson. The media company is the same imprint that partnered with Ye for his 12th studio project, Bully.

Check out moments from North West's debut solo show below.

Watch North West's Debut Solo Show in Chicago

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