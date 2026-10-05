Digital Nas insists he's ready to go to war with Ye over unpaid publishing and royalties.

On Sunday (Oct. 4), DN shared a video calling out Yeezy. In the clip, the Atlanta producer claims he has yet to see a dime of publishing and royalties in the past six years that he's worked with Ye on the Chicago rapper's last four albums.

"And y'all think that I'ma chill? I been trying to get in touch with this man for months," Digital Nas vents. "I'm ready to go to war about this sh*t. I'm not playing. Y'all think this sh*t a joke?. That's all I got to say. I'm not playing. I'm goin to war about this sh*t."

In posts on his Instagram Story, Digital Nas further expounded on his current issues. He insisted he is officially retired from the music industry because Ye destroyed his career with a messed-up contract and warned others not to fall for the same trap he did.

"My career is done," he wrote. "Can't feed my fan nothing. Now the world knows. I feel free."

"Ye era over it's digital nas time," DN later added on X, which prompted a back-and-forth with a Ye fan.

XXL has reached out to Ye's team for comment.

See Digital Nas going off about unpaid royalties and publishing from Ye below.

Watch Digital Nas Insist He's Ready to Go to War With Ye Over Six Years of Unpaid Publishing and Royalties

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