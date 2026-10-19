Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori Lets It All Hang Out in Barely There Red Fishnet Top

Ye's wife Bianca Censori steals the spotlight once again in a red fishnet look that brings her daring fashion game to a whole new level.

Over the weekend, the headline-grabbing couple spent a Saturday night (Oct. 17) out at the Living Room in L.A. While Ye rocked an all-denim fit and an unleashed pair of his Yeezy boots, Bianca let it all hang out on top in a red fishnet bodysuit by designer Mowalola Ogunlesi for her Spring/Summer 2027 collection, which debuted in London last month. Bianca added a pencil skirt with snakeskin waistband from the ready-to-wear collection and matching heels.

As she emerged onto the streets of L.A. after leaving the members-only club, Bianca made a point of covering her breasts with her hand and arm to avoid exposing herself to the waiting paparazzi. The move stands in stark contrast to many of her NSFW moments over the past few years, when she stepped out at restaurants and events in sheer outfits without wearing underwear or a bra and never shied away from letting everything show.

Covering herself could be an ode to the designer's runway aesthetic during the London show, in which the models wearing the same fishnet bodysuit covered their chests in a similar manner. It's a thought that crossed a fan's mind in the comments on X.

"So if a lady wears the Mowalola her hand must be on her chest," one person tweeted Another asked , "Why would she wear a revealing outfit if she doesn’t want us seeing her boobs?"

Perhaps she also kept her hand up during the time she was inside the club. Looks like she may be trying to keep some things private now even when picking a bold fashion choice.

Check out Bianca's sensual fit below.

See Photos of Bianca Censori's Mowalola Fishnet Look

See Photos of Ye's Live Show at Ceasers Superdome in New Orleans