Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori Lets It All Hang Out in Barely There Red Fishnet Top
Ye's wife Bianca Censori steals the spotlight once again in a red fishnet look that brings her daring fashion game to a whole new level.
Over the weekend, the headline-grabbing couple spent a Saturday night (Oct. 17) out at the Living Room in L.A. While Ye rocked an all-denim fit and an unleashed pair of his Yeezy boots, Bianca let it all hang out on top in a red fishnet bodysuit by designer Mowalola Ogunlesi for her Spring/Summer 2027 collection, which debuted in London last month. Bianca added a pencil skirt with snakeskin waistband from the ready-to-wear collection and matching heels.
As she emerged onto the streets of L.A. after leaving the members-only club, Bianca made a point of covering her breasts with her hand and arm to avoid exposing herself to the waiting paparazzi. The move stands in stark contrast to many of her NSFW moments over the past few years, when she stepped out at restaurants and events in sheer outfits without wearing underwear or a bra and never shied away from letting everything show.