Kid Cudi reflects on reuniting with Ye at Yeezy's Chicago show.

On Wednesday (Sept. 23), Cudder premiered the latest episode of his new podcast, Big Bro With Kid Cudi, which featured special guest Willow Smith. During the chat, Cudi describes a moment of reflection he had after reuniting with Yeezy at Ye's concert in Chicago on Sept. 4.

"My whole career, 18 years, just flashed before my eyes," Cudi recalled. "Because I just had this epic moment with Kanye. I'm seeing 70,000-plus people sing 'Pursuit of Happiness' to me...I'm listening to the new music and I just get emotional. And I put my fist up and I'm just crying and I'm like 'Thank you God.' Because we accomplished a mission."

After being frenemies for the past few years, Cudi and Ye linked up for the first time in since 2023 during the second of Ye's back-to-back homecoming concerts. Cudi performed “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" and “Ghost Town” with Ye, as well as “Pursuit of Happiness.”

Last week, Cudi called out Ebro Darden for sharing a private conversation they had about Ye following the show. Ebro later apologized.

Check out Kid Cudi talking about getting emotional while reflecting on his reunion with Ye below.

Watch Kid Cudi Reflects on Reuniting With Ye at Chicago Show on Big Bro With Kid Cudi

Watch the Latest Episode of Big Bro With Kid Cudi Featuring Willow Smith

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