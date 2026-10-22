Ye’s Fashion Show Comeback Could Be Coming to Yeezy Flagship Store in Los Angeles

Ye is reportedly planning a fashion show at the new Yeezy store in Los Angeles to showcase the brand's newest designs.

A report from Puck published on Wednesday (Oct. 21) cites a source "with direct knowledge of the situation, noting that a date has not yet been set.

Ye hasn't publicly showcased Yeezy designs in such a way for some years now. His last major fashion show was for Yeezy Season 9 in Paris in October 2022. He did do a Season 10 show in Los Angeles the following year, but it was much more low-profile and did not showcase very much.

Should the latest rumor be true, fans will likely see some new footwear on the runway. Back in August, Ye hit his Instagram Story to preview several military-inspired boots and the Yeezy 800. The all-black sneaker features a layered design with mesh, leather and suede across the upper, along with a chunky sole that continues the mesh look around the bottom of the shoe.

The rugged designs resemble some of the footwear released during earlier Yeezy collections, leading fans to speculate that the brand could be revisiting some of its signature aesthetics while introducing new silhouettes.

After spending the last four years largely absent from traditional retail stores, the brand made its return through JD Stores with the release of its Yeezy Slides over the summer. The launch marked one of the biggest milestones for the company since its retail distribution came to a halt following Ye's split from Adidas in 2022.

See Rappers and Hip-Hop Executives With a Key to the City