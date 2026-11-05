Ye Debuts New Yeezy Collection at Season 01 Fashion Show With Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Nettspend and More in Attendance

Ye and his Yeezy brand returned to the runway after over a four-year hiatus last night with the Yeezy Season 01 fashion show.

On Wednesday night (Nov. 4), the show went down at Droam 1, Yeezy's new flagship at 4317 Beverly Blvd. in Los Angeles. Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, and his four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were on hand, as well as guests among the likes of Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Nettspend, 2 Chainz, North's fave Natalie Nunn, the Clermont Twins and more.

Models showcased pared-back, monochromatic looks as they made their way around a large, white hill that served as the centerpiece of the show. And Ye previewed several new songs throughout the night, including a cut reportedly titled "Out of My Mind."

The show marks a pivotal moment for Yeezy, as the last major fashion show for the brand was for Yeezy Season 9 in Paris in October 2022. Ye did do a Season 10 show in Los Angeles the following year, but it was much more low-profile and did not showcase very much.

After spending the last four years largely absent from traditional retail stores, the brand made its return through JD Stores with the release of its Yeezy Slides over the summer. The launch marked one of the biggest milestones for the company since its retail distribution came to a halt following Ye's split from Adidas in 2022.

Check out moments from the Yeezy Season 01 Fashion Show below.

Ye Debuts New Yeezy Collection at Season 01 Fashion Show

Watch Moments From Ye's Yeezy Season 01 Fashion Show