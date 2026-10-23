Natalie Nunn does an Uno Reverse and dresses up as North West for Halloween.

After North transformed into Natalie earlier this week, the Baddies creator turned the tables on Thursday (Oct. 22) and posted videos of herself donning the 13-year-old rapper's signature blue hair and goth look. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Natalie is sitting on the bed holding up her "Baddies" necklace and falls asleep on the bed before completely becoming North with her signature bright blue hair, pigtails, grungy T-shirt, spiked jewelry, and long black nails.

The 41-year-old reality TV star captioned the video, "Uno reverse," and used North's viral song "Piercing on my Hand" as the soundtrack. She also had an impromptu photo shoot in the outfit. In another video, Natalie revealed she had to hire a nail stylist to paint her nails black for the first time after years of wearing only French-tip nails.

North responded to Natalie's transformation video in the comment section. She wrote, "OMG."

This was all in good fun and in the spirit of Halloween. It all started on Tuesday (Oct. 21) when North debuted her own Halloween costume inspired by Natalie Nunn on her TikTok page. Ye and Kim Kardashian's kid sported a black bob wig, heavy makeup, a shimmering "CEO Baddies" chain, and a dark shirt repping the Zeus Network, home to the Baddies franchise. However, the focal point of her ensemble was the prosthetic chin she wore, highlighting Natalie's signature facial feature.

North also lip-synced a lyric by Nicki Minaj from Lil Uzi Vert’s 2023 track, "Endless Fashion" where she raps, "Even if my name was Natalie Nunn, you bitches still couldn't chin check me."

Natalie was impressed by North's costume and sent her plenty of love. "I GOTTA GET @northwest her baddie chain now!" she wrote on IG. "SHE GETS A BADDIE CHAIN HAPPY HALLOWEEN MONTH!!"

Check out Natalie Nunn's surprising transformation as North West below.

See Natalie Nunn Dress Up as North West for Halloween and Vice Versa

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