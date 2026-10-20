Kim Kardashian Recreates North West’s Signature Goth Look for Halloween

Kim Kardashian got into her daughter's closet for Halloween, dressing up as North West herself as an early costume.

On Tuesday (Oct. 20), the SKIMS founder shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram paying tribute to her 13-year-old’s signature look. In a vast departure from Kim's usual style, she recreated Northie's goth aesthetic with waist-length blue hair, multiple piercings on her face and hands, a black grill, long nails, platform sneakers, a long-sleeve tee, a skirt and North's skull chain.

The oldest child of Kim and Ye has become known for experimenting with her appearance in a more alternative style. Her fashion choices have sparked conversations online, with some social media users criticizing her look because of her age and because they feel the the style is "demonic."

Earlier this month, North addressed the backlash during a TikTok livestream with her mom. The young rapper pushed back against the demonic claims, explaining that people shouldn't judge her character based on how she dresses. Kim also defended her daughter, noting that North has always had her own sense of style and enjoys expressing herself through fashion.

North was also sure to clarify that her facial piercings are not actually real. Kim added that she has set limits on her daughter getting real piercings, as she is just 13 after all.

Check out pictures and video of Kim Kardashian dressed as daughter North West below.

See Kim Kardashian Dressed as North West

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