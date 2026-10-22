North West’s Natalie Nunn Costume Puts Her Chin as the Main Character for Halloween

Halloween is nearly here, and North West has put her own spin on a pop culture personality's distinct look by dressing up as Baddies creator Natalie Nunn.

Only the main character is noticeably the elongated chin North added to the costime. The 13-year-old rapper debuted the getup on her TikTok account on Wednesday (Oct. 21), posting plenty of videos in character as Nunn. Straight from an episode of Nunn's reality show Baddies, North chose to wear a black bob and black tank top with a logo of the Zeus network, where the show lives, along with a CEO Baddies chain.

In a few clips on the platform, North sings along to Nunn's 2025 song "Doin What I Want" and John Mackk's 2024 track "Pose for Me" featuring Nunn, and also acts out different scenes from past Baddies episodes.

Natalie didn't take offense to the exaggerated chin and approved of North's costume. "I GOTTA GET @northwest her baddie chain now! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ SHE GETS A BADDIE CHAIN HAPPY HALLOWEEN MONTH !!" the 41-year-old reality star wrote on IG.

North's mom Kim Kardashian is also in the holiday spirit. She transformed into her child's signature blue hair and goth attire earlier this week, and posed just like North for added value. After stepping out in full Northie wardrobe, they looked more like twins than mother-daughter.

Take a look as North West channels Natalie Nunn below.

Watch North West Dress as Natalie Nunn for Halloween

https://www.tiktok.com/@northwest/photo/7699273585889774879

See What Natalie Nunn Thinks of North West Dressing Up as Her

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