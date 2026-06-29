North West Shows Off New Lip Piercings at Paris Fashion Week

North West pulled up to Paris Fashion Week last Friday, showing off new lip and face piercings.

On June 26, Ye's 13-year-old daughter attended the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show, where she debuted new piercings in her face. This time, the "Piercing on My Hand" rapper has two spikes in her top lip. She also had one on the bridge of her nose and a dermal piercing on her cheek. She accented her look with a spiked choker, spiked wrist band and a blue wig.

North's appearance at PFW also made headlines due to Skepta going off about model Matteo Sinet hugging North during their interaction at the event. While she put her hand out to shake, Matteo simultaneously went in for a side hug.

"A blind man could see she wanted a handshake kmt," Skepta wrote on social media, before adding, "My fans know I try to stay out of peoples business but damn the way grown men, complete strangers, try to use North makes me sick."

North has been stepping out more and more recently as she embarks on her rap career. Back in February, she released her debut single "Piercing on My Hand." In May, she put out her debut EP, NOrth4evr. Earlier this month, she collaborated with Lil Wayne's son Lil Novi on the track "Mula Tha Root of All Evil." North is signed to Gamma. The same label that partnered with Ye for his Bully album.

Check out North's piercings below.

See North West's New Lip Piercings