Ye drops a new song with Diddy, North West and King Combs, and Kim Kardashian is pissed.

Ye and Kim K Beef Over North West and Diddy Collab

Ye and his ex-wife Kim K are back at odds. This time, over a new song featuring their daughter, North. On March 15, Ye shared a post on social media, which revealed Kim is the sole holder of North West's trademark. He wrote: "This happened without me being aware. How do you feel about this?"

According to TMZ, this came after Kim recently tried to get a judge to stop the release of a song featuring North and Diddy.

In follow-up posts, Ye added, "Kim is the sole and exclusive owner of all trademarks relating to North West's name, including North West Mark. Ye's use of North's name, likeness and trademark in connection with this recording is not a legal violation of the parties' 2022 Stipulation Judgement as the parties share joint and legal custody..."

He also shared texts between himself and Kim, where they go back and forth on the topic. Kim explains in the texts below that they agreed to get all their kids' names trademarked when they were born so no one else would take them. Kim also says she sent paperwork to stop North from appearing on the Diddy song to protect North.

"Amend it or I'm going to war," Ye responds. "And neither of us will recover from the public fallout...You're going to have to kill me."

Read More: 12 Rappers That Got Divorced

Ye Releases New Song With North and Diddy

A short time later, Ye released the song called, "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine." The song begins with a recording of a jail call from Puff, where the embattled music mogul praises Ye for being in his corner. The track also features vocals from Jasmine Williams and verses from King Combs and North.

"Surrounded by fake friends I don't even like/When you see me shining then you see the light," North raps. "When you see me shining then you see the light/Everything they wrote it ain't even right."

North West is following in her father's footsteps as a rapper. She is currently working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout.

XXL has reached out to Kim Kardashian's team for comment.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Ye and His Wife Bianca Censori

Listen to Ye's new song featuring North West, Diddy and King Combs, and see Ye threatening to go to war with Kim Kardashian below.

Listen to "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine"

See Ye Threaten to Go to War With Kim Kardashian