North West Signs With Gamma, the Same Label Ye Teamed Up with for His Bully Album

North West signs with independent music company Gamma, the same label that is releasing Ye's upcoming new album, Bully.

According to a Rolling Stone report, published on Thursday (Feb. 19), North West is an artist signed under Gamma, which is run by former Apple executive Larry Jackson. The media company is the same imprint that partnered with Ye, North's dad, for his 12th studio project, Bully, due out on March 20.

Details of North's deal with Gamma weren't disclosed but the 12-year-old rap prodigy is apparently in the studio recording music for her debut solo album.

Earlier this month, North released her first official single, "Piercing on My Hand," on digital streaming platforms. The soul-sampled track, produced by Ye and Will Frenchman, features North bragging about her lavish teenage lifestyle.

"Piercing on my hand, the other holdin' bands/No friends, just fans, you wouldn't understand," North spits on the chorus. "Shoppin' in Japan, that's where I always stand/Went to school for two days, then I got banned."

As for her music project, it's tentatively titled Elementary School Dropout. In January of 2025, Ye briefly shared some info on his daughter's album in an Instagram post, which has since been deleted. The update featured a black-and-white image of North seated beside a keyboard.

"This little girl made me love music again," Ye wrote in the caption of a black-and-white image of North seated next to a keyboard. "She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY."

There's no official word on when North West would release her debut album.

Listen to North West's First Official Song "Piercing on My Hand"

