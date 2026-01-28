Ye Pushes Back Bully Release Date After Signing New Partnership With Gamma – Report

Ye fans will have to wait until March to hear his new Bully album, as the rapper has reportedly pushed back the release after inking a new partnership deal with independent music company, Gamma.

Ye's new album was scheduled to arrive on Friday (Jan. 30). On Wednesday (Jan. 28), Rolling Stone reported that the LP will now arrive on March 20. The latest delay comes after Yeezy signed a deal with Gamma. Gamma was formed in 2023 by former Apple executive Larry Jackson and record executive Ike Youssef. The company is also home to artists like Sexyy Red, Rick Ross, French Montana, Mariah Carey and others.

Ye formally announced his 12th solo album, Bully, last September. Described as a concept album, the project was mostly recorded in Tokyo, Japan. Last March, Ye released a Bully short film with director Hype Williams featuring songs from the album. It is unclear if the final version will feature the same songs. The album was supposed to drop last June, but has since been pushed back multiple times.

The new development comes on the heels of Ye putting out an ad in The Wall Street Journal, where he denounced his anti-Semitic ways and apologized to the Black and Jewish communities. He later insisted the apology was not a PR move to release new music.

"I look at wreckage of my episode and realize that this isn’t who I am," he told Vanity Fair. "As a public figure, so many people follow and listen to my every word. It’s important that they realize and understand what side of history that I want to stand on. And that is one of love and positivity."

XXL has reached out to Ye's team and Gamma for comment.