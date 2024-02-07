Every Artist That’s Supposed to Be on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Album

Holdups, pushbacks, pump fakes, headlines and high anticipation. At this point, we expect nothing less from a Kanye West album rollout. And that's exactly what we've been getting for the lead up to his long-awaited joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures. With tracklists for the album coming, going and changing, who exactly will be on the offering?

As par for the course for Ye, the tracklist for the upcoming album seems to be fluid. Ye and Ty released the lead single "Vultures" back in November of 2023 featuring Bump J and Lil Durk. A tracklist was released on DSPs shortly afterward, which featured the long-awaited unreleased track "New Body" featuring Nicki Minaj, as well as collabs with Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby and others. The tracklist was later removed after Ye and Nicki clashed over the track, and was missing on the next tracklist that was revealed on social media.

On Jan. 23, Ye and Ty announced there will be three volumes of Vultures, dropping on Feb. 9, March 8 and April 5, respectively, leaving more questions about the already enigmatic album. On Jan. 31, North West was spotted wearing what appears to be the final version of the tracklist on a T-shirt during a dinner with her parents and friends a Nobu in Malibu, Calif. See the shirt below.

On Monday (Feb. 5), Ye and Ty announced they will be hosting an album listening event at Chicago's United Center on Thursday (Feb. 8), the third of its kind. On Wednesday (Feb. 7), Ye released the video for the song "Talking/Once Again" featuring his daughter North West. Will we finally get the album? Time will tell.

See every artist that's supposed to be on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures album according to the latest tracklist revealed below.