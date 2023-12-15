Kanye West and Nicki Minaj Clash Over Nicki Refusing to Clear ‘New Body’ for Vultures Album

Kanye West and Nicki Minaj clash over Nicki refusing to clear her verse on "New Body" for his Vultures album.

Kanye West and Nicki Minaj Clash Over "New Body" Song Clearance

During Kanye West's rant at his listening party for his Vultures album in Las Vegas, the mercurial rapper-producer blasted Nicki Minaj for not clearing her verse on "New Body" for his joint project with Ty Dolla $ign.

"I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for "Monster." I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is," Ye said in a clip, which can be viewed below.

Kanye added that he wouldn't release the album because Nicki didn't clear her verse. The project was supposed to drop on Friday (Dec. 15), but it didn't, much to the disappointment of fans.

Nicki Minaj Addresses Why She Didn't Clear Her Verse on "New Body" for Ye's Vultures Album

While Instagram Live and chatting with her fans, Nicki addressed why she didn't clear her verse for Ye's Vultures LP. The veteran rhymer felt it didn't make sense for her to clear a three-year-old song when she just released her new album, Pink Friday 2, just last week.

"Now regarding Kanye, that train has left the station," Nicki said in the video below. "No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on guys."

In the end, Kanye West is mad as hell about everything.

Read More: https://www.xxlmag.com/kanye-west-rant-jay-z-drake/" target="_blank">Kid Cudi Reunites With Kanye West After Falling Out

Watch Kanye talk about Nicki not clearing her verse on "New Body" for his Vultures project below.

Watch Kanye West Blast Nicki Minaj for Not Clearing Verse on "New Body" Song for Vultures Album

Watch Nicki Minaj Explain Why She Didn't Clear Her Verse on "New Body" Song for Ye's Vultures Album