Kanye West Is Throwing a Rave in Miami to Celebrate Joint Album With Ty Dolla Sign

Kanye West Is Throwing Rave to Celebrate Joint Album With Ty Dolla $ign

Although there hasn't been any confirmation of an impending album release, Kanye West is throwing a rave in Miami this week to celebrate his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. On Saturday (Dec. 9), Playboi Carti posted on his Instagram Story a screenshot of a text message sent by Kanye inviting him to a rave in Miami on Tuesday (Dec. 12). The message can be viewed below.

The missive reads: "It's ye checking in family Got your number from Wheezy."

"¥$ [Ye and Ty Dolla $ign]...VULTURES…RAVE…MIAMI…SAW…GRASS…MILLS…12…12…12…AM."

Many people are speculating that this is an invitation to a listening party for Kanye and Ty Dolla's collaborative project tentatively titled Vultures.

There's a possibility that their album is coming sooner than later.

Kanye West Teases New Song Featuring Backstreet Boys Sample

This news comes on the heels of a video featuring Ye that appeared on social media on Friday (Dec. 8) that seemingly hinted that his joint LP with Ty Dolla is coming soon. In the black-and-white clip, which can be seen below, Ye is on a balcony with his back turned from the camera as he's overlooking a city, possibly in Saudi Arabia or Miami.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper-producer is dressed in all-white with the emblem of a shield featuring two dragons and the words "Vultures" emblazoned on the back. The video also features a sample of The Backstreet Boys 1997 song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."

Additionally, on the same day, Ty Dolla $ign revealed on his IG page the tracklist to their album, which can be seen below.

See Kanye West's text message to Playboi Carti inviting him to a rave in Miami below.

Playboi Carti posts text message of Kanye West inviting him to a rave in Miami. Playboi Carti/Instagram loading...

1. "Everybody"

2. "Back to Me"

3. "F*k Sumn"

4. "Time Moving Slow"

5. "Beg Forgiveness"

6. "So Good"

7. "Paid"

8. "Timbo Freestyle"

9. "Slide"

10. "New Body"

11. "Promotion"

12. "Vultures"

13. "Lifestyle"

14. "Drunk"

15. "Worship"

16. "River"

17. "Gun to My Head"

18. "Unlock"