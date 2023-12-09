Kanye West Teases New Song With Surprising Backstreet Boys Sample

It looks like Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative project is coming soon. Kanye recently teased a new song with a surprising Backstreet Boys sample.

Kanye West Previews New Song Featuring Backstreet Boys Sample

On Friday (Dec. 8), a video featuring Kanye West appeared on social media seemingly hinting that his collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign is on the way. In the black-and-white clip, which can be seen below, Ye is on a balcony with his back turned from the camera as he's overlooking a city, possibly in Saudi Arabia.

The Chicago rapper-producer is dressed in all-white with the emblem of a shield featuring two dragons and the words "Vultures" emblazoned on the back. The video also features a sample of The Backstreet Boys 1997 song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Joint Album Is Possibly Coming Soon

Kanye West's video has sparked speculation that his joint project with Ty Dolla $ign is dropping sooner than later. Additionally, on Friday, Ty Dolla posted the tracklist to their Vultures album on his Instagram page. His IG post can be seen below.

Among the songs listed include "Everybody," which may be the first single from the set, a Timbo Freestyle, as well as the title track. Fans have also pointed out that a song called "New Body," that featured Nicki Minaj, and was originally part of Kanye's unreleased 2018 project Yandhi, is now featured on the tracklist of the album.

As previously reported, Kanye has been working on Vultures with Ty Dolla in Saudi Arabia. The Grammy Award-winning producer postponed the release of the project back in November as he looked for a distributor for the album.

See Kanye West's teaser video and the tracklist to his Vultures album below.

Watch Kanye West Tease His New Song Featuring a Backstreet Boys Sample

Check Out the Tracklist to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures Album