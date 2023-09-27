Here’s What We Know About Kanye West’s New Album

Is Kanye West getting ready to drop a new album? Several signs are pointing to Ye returning to music in the near future. Here's everything we know about Kanye's upcoming LP.

Kanye West Prepping New Solo Album

Kanye West's last officially released album, Donda, dropped over two years ago. In the time since, Ye has been marred in relationship drama and controversy. However, back in August, it was reported Ye is hard at work on his latest release. Chicago producer Orlando "Fya Man" Wilder conducted an AMA on Reddit where the Donda collaborator spilled some beans on Ye's progress.

Fya Man described the tracks Ye was working on as "Old Ye but new with the times." He also confirmed the controversial producer was working on the album at his birthday party back in June.

"Music was worked on heavily, and the party was amazing," Fya Man noted.

New Album Details Emerge

Later in August, more details emerged on the upcoming album on popular subreddit page, GoodAssSub. According to the Reddit account Insurge, a user known for leaking music, the album is titled Change and is set to be released in October. Further purported details claimed the new LP is "a mix of The College Dropout and The Life of Pablo" and alleged the release will contain an "insane" list of guest appearances.

Ye Previews New Track at London Fashion Show

In early September, Kanye previewed a new song at the Mowalola SS24 fashion show in London.

"P***y like a Steph three, straight water/Baby what's the killer price? Kevin Costner," Ye raps on the track below.

Rundown Spaz Releases Song With Kanye Feature

Pine Bluff, Ark. rapper Rundown Spaz released the track "First Day Out (Freestyle) Pt. 2" on Sept. 5, which features a guest verse from Kanye. While the cameo is believed to be A.I.-generated, the verse, where Ye addresses his recent NSFW moment in Italy, has people talking.

Despite the talk the verse may be fake, the song is still on DSPs and YouTube, which seems that Kanye isn’t tripping over its release if it is A.I.-generated. Either way, it’s all adding to the talk that Kanye is back in the studio recording new music for an upcoming album.

Jesus Is King 2 Leaks

On Sept. 25, Kanye and Dr. Dre's Jesus Is King 2 album leaked. The 15-track release features several songs from the original album over new Dre beats and contains guest appearances from Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, Pusha T and more. It is unclear how the album made its way to the internet. However, there is a possibility the vaulted tracks were purposefully leaked in order to garner buzz for Ye's new album.

Ty Dolla $ign Is Involved in New Album

Two days after the Jesus Is King 2 leak, TMZ reported on Sept. 27 that Ye is in the lab working feverishly on the new album. A source tells the celebrity news site Kanye has completed 10 songs in the last week. Ty Dolla $ign is said to be a heavy contributor to the project. As far as a solid release date, that remains up in the air.