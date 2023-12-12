Kanye West Wears a Black KKK-Inspired Hood at Vultures Album Listening Party

Kanye West has sparked controversy again after donning a Ku Klux Klan-inspired hood at the rave he held last night for Vultures, his new album with Ty Dolla $ign.

On Monday night (Dec. 11), Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign hosted a rave where they played their new album, which is slated to drop on Friday (Dec. 15). Reportedly taking place at the Wynwood Marketplace in Miami, the event featured performances from Ye, Lil Durk, Offset, Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown and others. In video captured from the event, which can be seen below, Ye is seen performing the album's title track along with Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign and Bump J. The Donda rapper is wearing a black Ku Klux Klan-inspired hood.

This isn't the first time Ye has used Ku Klux Klan-inspired imagery. Back in 2013, he had images of three Black men wearing cone-shaped hoods in the video for his single "Black Skinhead."

North West Has a Song on Kanye's Album and Performs at Rave

Ye's daughter North West made a cameo at the show, and debuted a new song, which is on the album. The excited pre-teen bounced around on stage while rapping, "It's your bestie/Miss Miss Westie/Don't try to test me/It's gonna get messy/It's gonna get messy/Just, just bless me," as the song played in the background.

See photos and video of Kanye West wearing the KKK-inspired hood at his Vultures album listing rave below.

