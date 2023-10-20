Kanye West Has Decided Not to Run for President in 2024 – Report

Kanye West has reportedly completely shut down his presidential campaign and will not be running for POTUS in 2024.

Ye Not Running for President in 2024

Ye's dream of becoming President of the United States have apparently been deferred. On Friday (Oct. 20), Rolling Stone published a report revealing Kanye's 2024 campaign run has been nixed. RS recently spoke to Kanye's attorney who confirmed, "[Kanye is] not a candidate for office in 2024."

The news comes seven months after reports came out that Ye's campaign was in chaos. Ye initially had alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and White supremacist Nick Fuentes on his team. However, Milo was fired last December. This past May, Kanye reportedly fired Fuentes and brought back Milo. In June, it was reported that Kanye asked a homeless man to be his campaign manager. Now, Ye, who recently got married and is prepping a new album, is seemingly uninterested in becoming the next president.

XXL has reached out to Ye's attorney for comment.

Kanye West's Failed 2020 Bid

Kanye West ran for president in 2020. Ye was overly confident, at one point saying he would beat Joe Biden with write-in votes alone. Ye spent million of dollars of his own money to get on the ballot. The campaign was marred by accusations of election fraud. In the end, Ye only received around 60,000 votes.

