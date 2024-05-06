Hip-Hop Weighs In on Drake’s ‘The Heart Part 6′ Kendrick Lamar Diss

Hip-hop is sounding off on Drake's latest Kendrick Lamar diss "The Heart Part 6," and the opinions are fairly divided. As usual, team Drizzy is on one side while K-Dot's supporters line the other.

On Sunday night (May 5), Drake dropped off a diss in response to K-Dot's "Not Like Us," which Kendrick let loose the day prior. It's been a wild weekend in hip-hop. Between the two MCs, they've delivered five disses in the last three days. Busy with the pen and in the booth. "The Heart Part 6" caps off the diss wars for the first weekend in May. Now rappers and the hip-hop community at large are putting their thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Drake's diss includes claims that he purposely set up Kendrick with false information about The Boy, like having an alleged secret daughter and the medication K-Dot used on the cover art for "Meet the Grahams."

Some people in Kendrick's camp are surprisingly calling it a "good battle" after Drake's diss dropped. That comment came from Anthony "Top Dog" Tiffith, founder of Top Dawg Entertainment, but not before he proclaimed K-Dot "King." Kendrick was formerly signed to TDE.

"Now that we see that Dot is still King. It’s time to address those who thought other wise and showed their hand..NotLikeUs. TDE," Tiffith shares.

Metro Boomin also weighed in on the new diss by posting a photo of NBA player Chris Paul with the description: "Chris Paul hits a huge three to cut the lead down to 42." Obviously that's a slight to Drake, who Metro was flaming on X early Sunday.

Guapdad 4000 praised The Boy for his latest rhymes, but as a West Coast rhymer himself, Guap also propped up Kenny's "Not Like Us": "Drake snapped but it’s not enough to compete with an anthem that is unifying the west coast somehow lol."

See reactions to Drake's "The Heart Part 6" from Metro Boomin, Top Dog, Denzel Curry, Lil Tecca, Mickey Factz and more below.

Metro Boomin

Anthony "Top Dog" Tiffith

Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry tweet denzelcurry/X loading...

Lil Tecca

Guapdad 4000

Mickey Factz

Moosa

Terrence "Punch" Henderson

Mack Maine

Smino

Kxng Crooked

Glasses Malone

Kyle

Listen to Drake's "The Heart Part 6" Kendrick Lamar Diss