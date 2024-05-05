Drake Responds to Kendrick Lamar With Menacing Diss Track ‘The Heart Part 6′

A diss or two a day? That's what hip-hop is looking like these days, and Drake delivers with his latest retaliatory track, "The Heart Part 6," going against Kendrick Lamar. Drizzy's latest attack is a reply to K-Dot's "Not Like Us" diss.

Drake's Beef With Kendrick Lamar Gets Wicked With "The Heart Part 6" Diss Track

Sundays seem to be reserved for firing off against opponents lately, which is what Drake did on May 5 with the release of his Kendrick Lamar diss "The Heart Part 6," which can be heard below.

This marks Drake's second diss to arrive this weekend. In the past three days, K-Dot dropped three tracks, while The Boy released two. For this new arrival, the OVO Sound leader shared a YouTube link to the song on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Drake captioned the post: "The Heart Part 6 out now...And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address." "The Heart Part 6" is a play on Kendrick's long-running "The Heart" song series. "Part 5," his most recent in the series, dropped in 2022.

On the Boi-1da and Coleman-produced track "The Heart Part 6," the Toronto MC keeps the lyrical blows coming. He's cooking K-Dot after the West Coast rapper dissed him with the new track "Not Like Us" on Saturday evening.

In the opening verse, Drake acknowledges that he deliberately misled Kendrick Lamar by providing false information about his life.

"We plotted for a week and we fed you the information/A daughter that's 11 years old, I bet he takes it," he raps, referring to Kendrick's lyrics on "Meet the Grahams," on which he claimed that Drake has a secret daughter.

Elsewhere, Drake addresses Kendrick's fiancée, Whitney Alford, and her alleged infidelity. The Canadian MC accuses her of cheating on K-Dot with Dave Free, Kendrick's pgLang partner and friend.

"What about the bones we dug up in that excavation/And why isn't Whitney denying all of the allegations/Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale/You haven't seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild/Dave leaving heart emojis under pics of the child," he raps.

The lyrical war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is getting real personal.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar Go Back-to-Back-to-Back With the Disses

The diss wars happening between Drake and Kendrick Lamar are unprecedented. The speed at which each rapper has thrown out their respective tracks over the past few days is something to be appreciated in the age of social media, where attention spans dissipate quickly. Since March, K-Dot has dropped his verse on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," then the full diss tracks "Euphoria," "6:16 in LA," "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." Drake has unleashed "Push Ups," "Taylor Made Freestyle" and "Family Matters."

There’s no clear winner yet in this rap battle. Output alone isn’t necessarily a deciding factor; the bars are. Drake and Kendrick have delivered pointed, cutthroat attacks on each other with every verbal assault dropped so far—pedophilia and beating women included. As the war rages on, who gets the crown remains to be seen.

Find out everything else Drizzy claims to know about Kenny below.

Listen to Drake's "The Heart Part 6" Kendrick Lamar Diss