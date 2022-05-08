Kendrick Lamar has returned with a new song titled "The Heart Part 5." The track comes days ahead of K. Dot's highly-anticipated new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Check out the lyrics to "The Heart Part 5" below.

Intro

As I get a little older

I realize life is perspective

And my perspective may differ from yours

I wanna say thank you to everyone that's been down with me

For all my fans, all my beautiful fans

Anyone who's ever gave me a listen

All my people

Verse 1

I come from a generation of pain where murder is minor

Rebellious and Margielas will trip you for designer

Belt buckles and clout, overzealous and prone to violence

Make the wrong turn, be a wheel of the wheel alignment

Residue burn, miss that in inner city

Miscommunication to keep hommo' detective busy

No protection is risky

Desensitized, I vandalized pain, covered up in camouflage

Get used to hearing arsenal rain

Analyze, what's your life take to charge?

Homies that fucked your baby mama once you hit the yard, that's culture

23-hour lockdown that somebody caused

Said your little nephew was shot down, the culture’s involved

I done seen n****s do 17, hit the halfway house

Get out and get his brains blown out, looking to buy some weed

Car wash is played out, new GoFundMe accounts, proceed

A brand new victim, shatter those dreams, the culture

Chorus

Ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh

But I want you to want to want me too (Ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh)

I want the hood

Come on me, baby (Ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh)

I want the hood (Look what all I done for you)

Look what I done for you

Look what I done for you

Verse 2

I said I do this for my culture

To let you know what a n***a look like in a bulletproof Rover

In my mama's sofa was a doo-doo poppa

Head trigger, walk up closer, ain't no Photo-Shopping

Friends bipolar, grab you by your pockets

No option if you froze up, always play the offense

N****s going to work and selling work, late for work

Working late, praying for work but he don't pay for work

That's the culture, point the finger, promote you

Remote location, witness protection, they gonna hold you'

The streets got me fucked up, y'all can miss me

I wanna represent for us

New revolution was up and moving

I'm in Argentina wiping my tears full of confusion, water in between us

Another peer's been executed, history repeats again

Make amends then find a n***a with the same skin to do it

But that's the culture, crack a bottle

Hard to deal with the pain when you sober

By tomorrow we forget the remains, we start over

That's the problem, our foundation was trained to accept whatever follows

Dehumanize, insensitive, scrutinize the way we live for you and I

Enemy shook my hand, I could promise I meet you

In a land where no equal is your equal, never said I ain't told you (Nah)

In the land where hurt people hurt more people, fuck calling it culture

Chorus

Ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh

But I want you to want to want me too (Ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh)

I want the hood

Come on me, baby (Ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh)

I want the hood (Look what all I done for you)

Look what I done for you

Look what I done for you

Take the drums out

Verse 3

Celebrate new life when it come back around

The purpose is in the lessons we learning now

Sacrifice personal gain over everything

Just to see the next generation better than ours

I wasn't perfect, the skin I was in had truly suffered

Temptation and patience everything that the body nurtures

I felt the good, I felt the bad and I felt the worry

But all in all my productivity had stayed urgent

Face your fears, always knew that I would make it here

Where the energy is magnified and persevered

Consciousness is synchronized and crystal clear

Euphoria is glorified and made His

Reflecting on my life and what I done

Paid dues, made rules, changed outta love

Them same views made schools change curriculums

But didn't change me staring down the barrel of that gun

Shit, I feel resentful, had to see my full potential

Shit, I feel regret about the good that I was into

Everything is everything, this ain't coincidental

I wake up that morning with more heart to give you

As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence

To my brother, to my kids, I'm in Heaven

To my mother, to my sis, I'm in Heaven

To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven

To my friends, make sure you counting them blessings

To my fans, make sure you make them investments

And to the killer that sped up my demise

I forgive you, just know that your soul is in question

I seen the pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed

And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved

I completed my mission, wasn't ready to leave

But fulfilled my days, my Creator was pleased

I can't stress how I love y'all

I don't need to be in flesh just to hug y'all

The memories recollect just because y'all

Celebrate me with respect

The unity we protect is above all

And Sam, I'll be watchinng over you

Make sure my kids watch all my interviews

Make sure you live all the dreams we produce

Keep that genius in your brain on the move

And to my neighborhood, let the good prevail

Make sure them babies and their leaders outta jail

Look for salvation when troubles get real

'Cause you can't help the world until you help yourself

And I can't blame the hood the day that I was killed

Y'all had to see it, that's the only way to feel

And though my physical won't reap the benefits

The energy that carries on emits still

I want you