Kendrick Lamar ‘The Heart Part 5′ Lyrics
Kendrick Lamar has returned with a new song titled "The Heart Part 5." The track comes days ahead of K. Dot's highly-anticipated new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
Check out the lyrics to "The Heart Part 5" below.
Intro
As I get a little older
I realize life is perspective
And my perspective may differ from yours
I wanna say thank you to everyone that's been down with me
For all my fans, all my beautiful fans
Anyone who's ever gave me a listen
All my people
Verse 1
I come from a generation of pain where murder is minor
Rebellious and Margielas will trip you for designer
Belt buckles and clout, overzealous and prone to violence
Make the wrong turn, be a wheel of the wheel alignment
Residue burn, miss that in inner city
Miscommunication to keep hommo' detective busy
No protection is risky
Desensitized, I vandalized pain, covered up in camouflage
Get used to hearing arsenal rain
Analyze, what's your life take to charge?
Homies that fucked your baby mama once you hit the yard, that's culture
23-hour lockdown that somebody caused
Said your little nephew was shot down, the culture’s involved
I done seen n****s do 17, hit the halfway house
Get out and get his brains blown out, looking to buy some weed
Car wash is played out, new GoFundMe accounts, proceed
A brand new victim, shatter those dreams, the culture
Chorus
Ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh
But I want you to want to want me too (Ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh)
I want the hood
Come on me, baby (Ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh)
I want the hood (Look what all I done for you)
Look what I done for you
Look what I done for you
Verse 2
I said I do this for my culture
To let you know what a n***a look like in a bulletproof Rover
In my mama's sofa was a doo-doo poppa
Head trigger, walk up closer, ain't no Photo-Shopping
Friends bipolar, grab you by your pockets
No option if you froze up, always play the offense
N****s going to work and selling work, late for work
Working late, praying for work but he don't pay for work
That's the culture, point the finger, promote you
Remote location, witness protection, they gonna hold you'
The streets got me fucked up, y'all can miss me
I wanna represent for us
New revolution was up and moving
I'm in Argentina wiping my tears full of confusion, water in between us
Another peer's been executed, history repeats again
Make amends then find a n***a with the same skin to do it
But that's the culture, crack a bottle
Hard to deal with the pain when you sober
By tomorrow we forget the remains, we start over
That's the problem, our foundation was trained to accept whatever follows
Dehumanize, insensitive, scrutinize the way we live for you and I
Enemy shook my hand, I could promise I meet you
In a land where no equal is your equal, never said I ain't told you (Nah)
In the land where hurt people hurt more people, fuck calling it culture
Chorus
Ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh
But I want you to want to want me too (Ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh)
I want the hood
Come on me, baby (Ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh-ah-oh)
I want the hood (Look what all I done for you)
Look what I done for you
Look what I done for you
Take the drums out
Verse 3
Celebrate new life when it come back around
The purpose is in the lessons we learning now
Sacrifice personal gain over everything
Just to see the next generation better than ours
I wasn't perfect, the skin I was in had truly suffered
Temptation and patience everything that the body nurtures
I felt the good, I felt the bad and I felt the worry
But all in all my productivity had stayed urgent
Face your fears, always knew that I would make it here
Where the energy is magnified and persevered
Consciousness is synchronized and crystal clear
Euphoria is glorified and made His
Reflecting on my life and what I done
Paid dues, made rules, changed outta love
Them same views made schools change curriculums
But didn't change me staring down the barrel of that gun
Shit, I feel resentful, had to see my full potential
Shit, I feel regret about the good that I was into
Everything is everything, this ain't coincidental
I wake up that morning with more heart to give you
As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence
To my brother, to my kids, I'm in Heaven
To my mother, to my sis, I'm in Heaven
To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven
To my friends, make sure you counting them blessings
To my fans, make sure you make them investments
And to the killer that sped up my demise
I forgive you, just know that your soul is in question
I seen the pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed
And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved
I completed my mission, wasn't ready to leave
But fulfilled my days, my Creator was pleased
I can't stress how I love y'all
I don't need to be in flesh just to hug y'all
The memories recollect just because y'all
Celebrate me with respect
The unity we protect is above all
And Sam, I'll be watchinng over you
Make sure my kids watch all my interviews
Make sure you live all the dreams we produce
Keep that genius in your brain on the move
And to my neighborhood, let the good prevail
Make sure them babies and their leaders outta jail
Look for salvation when troubles get real
'Cause you can't help the world until you help yourself
And I can't blame the hood the day that I was killed
Y'all had to see it, that's the only way to feel
And though my physical won't reap the benefits
The energy that carries on emits still
I want you