Kendrick Lamar Fans Bothered by 50 Cent Potentially Collaborating With Drake

Some Kendrick Lamar fans think 50 Cent is taking the wrong side in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. Fif revealed he has a possible collaboration with Drake on the way and K-Dot supporters aren't too happy.

K-Dot Fans Aren't Happy About 50 Cent Working With Drake

On Sunday (July 21), 50 Cent hopped on Instagram and posted a picture of himself and Drake striking a pose while spending time together on Saturday (June 20) at the Cabana Poolbar in Toronto, which can both be seen below. The photo's caption, however, caused a stir with K-Dot enthusiasts. Fif revealed that he and Drizzy are working on something special together.

"Brain [brain emoji] storming last night me and @champagnepapi gonna get the [camera emoji] rolling," he typed. "Biggest ting on your TV GLG [traffic light emoji] GreenLightGang @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

In response to the G-Unit boss' news, K-Dot's fans assumed that he was siding with the Canadian rhymer and implied that Fif was choosing the wrong side. Kenny and Drake's beef ignited on March 22 after Kendrick dissed Drake on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That."

"Wrong side 50. Might as well side w Diddy," one person commented.

"How you got a LA hat on tho and you with Drake ?" another person typed.

"50 really out here supporting what costed him 9 shots and a war against Kenny to tear down hahaha," a third person wrote.

Other fans also expressed their disappointment in the business mogul and even questioned why he was giving Drake a slap on the wrist instead of his nemesis Ja Rule. Kenny accused Drake of liking underage women on diss songs "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us," to name a few.

"Wow, you are the biggest sellout 50. Get yo money mane," one IG user penned.

"Mannnnnnn this makes me sad don’t hang with him," another person wrote.

"50 hanging with a pedi," a third person commented.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Rap Beef Explained

After proclaiming that he was the only top dog in the hip-hop industry, Kendrick Lamar and Drake engaged in a long rap feud, which lasted for months. Once K-Dot dropped a lyrical jab at Drizzy in Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," the Canadian rhymer responded to Kendrick's claims about being the No. 1 rapper in the hip-hop industry, alleged family issues and more with his songs "Push Ups," the "Buried Alive Interlude" parody, the since-deleted "Taylor Made Freestyle" and "Family Matters."

As a result, Kendrick Lamar came at Drake for being a culture vulture and accused the 6 God of having relationships with younger women on his records "Euphoria," "6:16 in LA" and "Meet the Grahams" before lyrically ambushing the Grammy-winning artist with "Not Like Us." Drake responded with "The Heart Part 6," which seemed to signal the finale of the rhyming battle based on K-Dot's silence since then.

Take a look at the reactions to 50 Cent's possible collaboration with Drake and their photo below.

