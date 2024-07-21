50 Cent Jokes With Fans at Toronto Show: ‘Y’all Kick Rick Ross’ A*s’

50 Cent is still joking about Rick Ross' scuffle at a music festival in Canada back in June.

50 Cent Jokes About Rick Ross at Toronto Show

On Sunday (July 21), the Instagram page @hoodratchetv posted a video featuring 50 Cent performing at his concert in Drake's Canadian hometown of Toronto. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Fif thanks the crowd for their warm reception and then poked fun at his rap rival Rick Ross who had a not-so-welcoming time in Vancouver last month.

"I want to take the time out to thank you for making me feel so at home," he told the roaring crowd. "Because some of y'all kicked Rick Ross' a*s, right," he added with a sly smile.

"So I wanna thank you again for making me feel so at home," he finished before performing a rendition of the 2005 track "Hate It or Love It," which, ironically, features his other rap frenemy The Game.

Rick Ross Gets Jumped at After Performing at Vancouver Festival

50 Cent's clowning of Rick Ross stemmed from a viral video containing an altercation involving the Miami rapper and his entourage following a performance at at the Ignite Music Festival on June 30, 2024.

As previously reported, Rozay and his crew ran into some trouble after a group of irate men confronted them. Tensions flare between Ross and the group of toughies who surround his team. After some back-and-forth threats, a man with a mohawk delivers a punch at Ross, which knocks the drink out of the rapper's hand. An all-out brawl ensues and one of Ross' security guards gets viciously pummeled by a group of people. Also, it looks like another person from Ross' team gets knocked out and is lying unconscious on the ground.

"You in our city! What the f**k is up?" one of the attackers yells during the fisticuffs.

On the following day, July 1, Ross shared posts on his Instagram Story to show that he was unbothered by what happened with him and his crew. In one video, which can be seen below, the Miami bawse is having a hearty laugh while sipping champagne. Another photo shows him standing in front of his private jet. "Vancouver it was fun til next time," he captioned a post.

Check out 50 Cent joking with Toronto fans about Rick Ross' brawl with Canadian toughies in Vancouver below.

Watch 50 Cent Clown Rick Ross at His Toronto Show