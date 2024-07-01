Rick Ross and Crew Attacked After Festival in Vancouver

UPDATE (July 1):

Rick Ross appears to be unfazed by being attacked in Canada.

On Monday (July 1), Rozay shared posts on his Instagram Story following the fight. One clip, which can be seen below, he is having a hearty laugh while sipping champagne. A separate photo shows him standing in front of his jet. "Vancouver it was fun til next time," he captioned a post.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 1):

Rick Ross and his team were attacked following a show at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, Canada over the weekend.

Rick Ross Jumped at After Vancouver Festival

On Sunday (June 30), Rick Ross was one of the headliners at the Canadian music showcase where he performed with Waka Flocka Flame, S!ck!ck and Merkules. However, after the show, Rozay ran into some trouble. In video of the altercation, which can be seen below, Ross and crew are making their way through a crowd of people while Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss song "Not Like Us" plays. Tensions flare between Rozay and the group of people surrounding his team.

After some back-and-forth arguing, a man with a mohawk reaches across and punches Ross, knocking the drink out of the rapper's hand. A brawl ensues. One of Ross' security guards gets separated and is seen getting pummeled by multiple people.

"You in our city! What the f**k is up?" one of the attackers yells.

Things die down for a bit before sparking back up after another person tries to attack Ross but is thwarted, igniting another melee. Things appear to end after one of Ross' detractors is left unconscious and the people with him scramble to get him medical help.

XXL has reached out to Rick Ross' team for comment.

Drake Reacts to Video of Rick Ross Getting Jumped in Canada

As expected, Ross' nemesis Drake has already reacted to news of Rozay and his team getting jumped in Canada. The Boy liked a post from keep6ixsolid's Instagram page showing the attack. The post is captioned, "S/O Vancouver for chin checking the double chin on Canada day."

