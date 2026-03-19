Rick Ross Sends Remy Ma a Cease-and-Desist Over Her Upcoming Film About a C.O.-Turned-Rapper

Rick Ross has reportedly issued Remy Ma a cease-and-desist letter over her new move about a correctional officer-turned-rapper.

On Wednesday (March 18), TMZ broke the news about Rozay attempting to impede the release of the film, which is titled The Biggest Boss and is slated to be released on the new Remy Ma Network this summer. The film centers around a C.O. who steals a drug dealer's life story and flips the situation into a rap career. Ross is reportedly claiming the film features unauthorized use of his music and trade name, and he is trying to stop its release.

The plot of the film somewhat mirrors the come-up story of Rick Ross, who was formerly a C.O. before adopting the moniker of Los Angeles drug kingpin Freeway Ricky Ross and embarking on a successful rap career.

A rep for Remy Ma tells TMZ the film was not made to spite Rozay.

"Remy was personally unaware of the concerns raised regarding 'The Biggest Boss' and takes the matter seriously," the statement reads. "She has maintained a personal and professional relationship with Rick Ross for more than 20 years and would never intentionally engage in any action that could harm his brand or cause offense."

The statement continues: "[Remy] has also reached out to [Ross] directly. Upon being made aware of the issue, the title was immediately removed from the platform. The Remy Network is now working closely with its partners to strengthen review processes and ensure that situations like this do not occur moving forward."

On Wednesday, 50 Cent weighed in on the news and appeared to be amused.

"😆 LOL what happened here HAHAHAHAAHHA LMAO," he tweeted.

XXL has reached out to Rick Ross' team and Remy Ma's camp for comment.

Watch the Trailer for Remy Ma's The Biggest Boss

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