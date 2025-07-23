50 Cent and Rick Ross Are at It Again and This Time It’s Accusations of Kissing a Man

50 Cent and Rick Ross beef has erupted once again and this time it includes accusations of kissing a man.

50 Cent Calls Out Rick Ross for Viral Video

On Wednesday (July 23), Fif reacted to a viral video of Rick Ross that is floating around the internet. In the clip, Rozay is seen on a yacht showing PDA with another person in a green shirt, who Fif presumed was a man.

"Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! Thats not AI," 50 wrote in a post on Instagram, which can be seen below.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: 10 of the Most Diabolical Moments in Rap Beef History

Rick Ross Claps Back at 50 Cent

After getting wind of 50's post, Rick Ross responded on his Instagram Story.

"Curtis, you so infatuated with my lifestyle," Rozay says in the video below. "You see me out on the yacht with a Black beautiful woman. I hope you don't have anything against Black beautiful women, Curtis."

"We know you just had your heart shattered when you found out what we found out. We all found out together," Ross continues. "And we know that's the mother of your youngest son, little Brue Leeroy...You a hurt h*e, but get over it."

Who Is the Woman Seen on Rick Ross' Yacht?

The woman seen with Rick Ross in the viral video appears to be Jazzma Kendrick, who is rumored to be Rozay's new girlfriend.

Read More: Wild Rap Beefs That Will Probably Never Be Resolved

Check out 50 Cent and Rick Ross' posts below.

See 50 Cent Call Out Rick Ross

Watch Rick Ross Respond to 50 Cent