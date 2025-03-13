Rick Ross and 50 Cent Beef Will Never End With New Jabs About Buying Fif’s Masters

Rick Ross and 50 Cent are locking horns again in a beef that seems like it's going to play out in perpetuity. Now, Rozay is responding to Fif's recent insults by threatening to buy his masters.

Rick Ross Claps Back at 50 Cent

On Thursday (March 13), Rozay shared video on his Instagram Story clapping back at 50 Cent's recent online diss.

"I ain't know they said I was the only person who f**ked 50 Cent up, I ain't know that," Ross says in the video below, referencing his lyrical battle with 50 in 2009. After clowning Tony Yayo and Uncle Murder's skin, Ross insists 50 is having trouble getting funding to complete his G-Unit Films and Television studio in Shreveport, La.

"You thought you was gon' be able to do it," Ross continues. "You thought you was gonna be able to get them loans...That might be why when I stood next to [Big] Meech, your knees buckled."

"50, who own your masters?" Ross adds. "I'll buy your masters. You better shut up."

This isn't the first time Ross has talked about buying 50's master recordings. In 2023, he jokingly offered 50 Cent $2 million for the G-Unit catalog when the two were trading shots on social media.

Rick Ross and 50 Cent Beef Continues

Rick Ross is responding to 50 Cent taking shots at Rozay on Wednesday (March 12), where 50 clowned Ross for being the special guest on The Millennium Tour 2025.

"[Ninja emoji]'s get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow," 50 captioned a photo of the tour flyer on Instagram. "(BOSS) he not a suprise guest he can't sell a ticket LOL."

In a follow-up post, 50 shared a video clip of Bow Wow looking confused on stage. The G-Unit boss captioned the clip, "Bow Wow like I didn't ask for this [ninja emoji] to be on this tour 5! They just threw that b***h on the bill LOL."

See 50 Cent dissing Rick Ross and Rozay's response below.

See 50 Cent Diss Rick Ross for Performing on The Millennium Tour

50 Cent goes at Rick Ross. 50cent/Instagram loading...

Watch Rick Ross' Response to 50 Cent