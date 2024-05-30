50 Cent Gives Fans an Inside Look at G-Unit Films and Television Studio in Shreveport

50 Cent recently gave fans an inside look at his G-Unit Films and Television studio in Shreveport, La.

On Thursday (May 30), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram page and posted a series of photos that showcased the luxurious interior of his G-Unit Films and Television studio. In Fif's carousel IG post, which can be seen below, fans can view the building's lobby, which contains a grey half-carpet with the words "G-Unit," a vanity room with an impressive painting of the business mogul, a sheek business meeting room, two impressive offices and more.

In the caption, 50 Cent hinted that he has a potential business venture in the works at G-Unit Films and Television Studio.

"Sneak peek at the insides of G-Unit Studios," 50 Cent wrote. "Shh I'm working. All roads lead to Shreveport August 8th till the 11th hold the date TYCOON X 10 BOOM GLG @gunitstudios @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

Before spreading the word about his new film and TV studio, local news station KSLA12 reported in December of 2023 that the city council in Shreveport, La., approved 50 Cent's lease of Millennium Studio for his G-Unit Films and Television company. The Queens, N.Y. rapper's company is reportedly leasing the city-owned building for $2,400 a year.

The following day, 50 Cent went on Instagram and confirmed the news by uploading images of the studio building. The real eye-catcher was a poster on a brick marquee that read "G-Unit Film and Television Inc." The post can be seen below.

Fif revealed in the post's caption that his studio building was officially open for business.

"All Roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television," he penned. "G-unit studios Is officially in Louisiana. BOOM GLG."

50 Cent's G-Unit Films and Television company is known for producing hit series like Power, Black Mafia Family and For Life, to name a few. With the sprawling new workspace, Fif is looking to expand his brand. The latest business move has fans jokingly comparing 50 to media mogul Tyler Perry who also owns a massive film studio in Atlanta.

