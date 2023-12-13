50 Cent Opens G-Unit Films and Television Studio in Louisiana

50 Cent is expanding his media empire by opening a G-Unit Films and Television studio in Louisiana.

50 Cent Opening New Film Studio

On Tuesday (Dec. 12), local news station KSLA12 reported the city council in Shreveport, La. has approved 50 Cent's lease of Millennium Studio to use for his G-Unit Films and Television company.

"We already know that 50 Cent is a mighty mogul in the entertainment business," councilwoman Tabatha Taylor told the news outlet following the decision. "But, the residual affects for local businesses here is what's going to be felt. We have rebranded Shreveport in the entertainment industry, and now we are considering ourselves back again as an entertainment mecca."

50 Cent's company is reportedly leasing the building, which is owned by the city, for $2,400 a year. He will have to pay for the maintenance on the building.

Read More: The Many Ways These Rappers Bring In Other Streams of Income

50 Cent Celebrates News of New Studio

50 Cent celebrated the news on social media on Wednesday (Dec. 13). Sharing photos of the studio building, including one that shows his G-Unit sign on the marquee, he captioned the post, "All Roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television. G-unit studios Is officially in Louisiana. BOOM GLG."

50 Cent's G-Unit Films and Television company has produced the popular series' Power, Black Mafia Family, For Life and others.

Check out 50 Cent celebrating the announcement of his new film and television studio below.

See 50 Cent's Instagram Post Announcing the Opening of a G-Unit Films and Television Studio in Louisiana