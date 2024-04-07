50 Cent’s Got ‘No Diddy’ Jokes at 2024 Dreamville Festival

50 Cent pokes fun at Diddy during his performance at the 2024 Dreamville Festival.

50 Cent Says "No Diddy" at 2024 Dreamville Festival

On Saturday (April 7), 50 Cent performed at the 2024 Dreamville Festival at Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C. During his performance, the New York rhymer briefly stopped to poke fun at his music rival Diddy. Ever since the Bad Boy Entertainment founder was hit with allegations of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking, 50 has been relentless with his trolling of the hip-hop mogul.

At the Dreamville Fest, 50 Cent paused his show for a minute to express his gratitude to the N.C. crowd.

"I love you, my brother," Fif yelled at the crowd in the video below.

A fan yelled back to 50, "I love you!"

50 responded: "No P. Diddy."

50 Cent then added: "I love you even if you are a sex worker."

It's clear, 50 Cent won't stop trolling Diddy.

50 Cent Clowns Diddy With Get Him to the Greek Movie Clip

Speaking of trolling, last week, 50 posted a movie clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the 2010 movie Get Him to the Greek, which co-stars Diddy as an off-the-wall music mogul.

In the clip below, a conversation between Diddy's character, Sergio Roma, and Jonah Hill's character, Aaron Green, takes place. Green serves as a do boy for Roma's record label.

"You ever been mind f**ked before?" Diddy sternly asks in the clip. "I'm mind f**king you right now. Can you feel my d**k f**king your mind?...I'm mind f**king the s**t out of you."

"Diddy never hid anything," is written over the post.

50 captioned the clip, "I can’t believe it’s so much of this LOL."

Check out 50 Cent clowning Diddy during his performance at Dreamville Fest below.

See 50 Cent Poke Fun at Diddy at 2024 Dreamville Festival