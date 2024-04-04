There Are a Bunch of Different Documentaries About Diddy Being Made Right Now – Report

Diddy's criminal and sexual allegations will reportedly be examined in multiple documentaries that are currently being made.

Producers Race to Make New Diddy Docs

For the past few weeks, Diddy has been the talk of the internet, as he faces multiple lawsuits and a reported sex-trafficking investigation. People in Hollywood are already gearing up to dissect the allegations against the embattled rap mogul on the screen. On Thursday (April 4), TMZ reported producers at several companies in Tinseltown and the United Kingdom are "scrambling" to develop long-form documentaries on the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

Sources tell the celebrity news site that things began getting into motion right after Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by the Department of Homeland Security on May 25. At least five companies have been reaching out to people in Diddy's circle about setting up interviews, including Cassie who is reportedly already cooperating in the federal investigation.

50 Cent Preps Diddy Documentary

Last December, 50 Cent announced he is developing a documentary about Puff's recent abuse allegations that he said will be titled Diddy Do It?

"Im the best producer for the job guys. Here come the receipts," 50 wrote about the upcoming doc on social media.

He has since doubled down on the claim that he is putting together Puff a documentary.

