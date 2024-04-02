Misa Hylton Shares Chaotic Unseen Footage From Raid That Shows Diddy’s Sons in Handcuffs

Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy's son Justin Combs, has shared unseen footage of the intense police raids that resulted in her son being handcuffed.

Misa Hylton Shares Chaotic Unseen Footage From Raid

On Tuesday (April 2), Misa Hylton hopped on Instagram to share some lengthy footage of the chaotic raids that transpired at Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles homes last Monday (March 25). The footage shows camoed-up members of the Department of Homeland Security moving into the homes with quickness, with weapons fully drawn. The footage also shows both Justin and King Combs being grabbed by law enforcement and put in cuffs, and a drone being used to navigate the massive property. In the caption, Hylton condemned the Department of Homeland Security for what she called "excessive use of force."

"The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable," she wrote below. "If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!"

She continued, "Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed?? How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive?? My son's Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant. We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource. I'm not with the propaganda!!!!"

Diddy Blindsided By Raids

Last Tuesday (March 26), a report published by TMZ claimed Diddy was blindsided by the two federal raids that were conducted in both Miami and Los Angeles in connection to an alleged sex trafficking investigation. Unnamed sources told the gossip outlet the Bad Boy Records founder was unknowingly boarding his private jet for a trip to the Bahamas to enjoy a spring break trip with members of his family.

Watch Misa Hylton's chaotic unseen footage from Diddy's raids below.

