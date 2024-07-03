Check Out Every Rapper Wax Figure – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Rappers are all about keeping it real on wax. But when it comes to being immortalized, the practice of getting your likeness modeled in wax seems to be a pop culture obsession. Over the years, there have been many realistic wax figures created of rappers, but there are also look-alikes that miss the mark.

Madame Tussauds is the big dawg on the block when it comes to making celebrity wax figures, as the company has museums across the globe displaying their elite-level likeness'. In the last decade, more and more hip-hop artists have seen their wax doppelgängers revealed to the world including late rappers like Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., and living legends like Snoop Dogg and Ye.

At times, getting it right can be hit or miss. In October of 2023, a Lil Wayne wax figure located at Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. went viral for its botched appearance. Tunechi even called out the creators while giving them kudos for trying.

"Sorry wax museum but dat sh*t ain’t me!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You tried tho and I appreciate the effort."

Nicki Minaj's Madame Tussauds' wax figure located in Berlin, Germany also drew backlash when it was revealed in 2020 after fans complained it did not look like the Young Money rapper.

For the most part, the talented artists behind these life-like creations hit it right on the head. And more and more often rappers are finding themselves being canonized under the spotlight. See every rapper's wax figure below.