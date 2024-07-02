Wax figures can be hit or miss. There are the times when people get it right. Like Post Malone's likeness created by the famed wax sculpture-making company Madame Tussauds that left him awestruck in June of 2024. Or the life-like Takeoff wax figure that went viral in January of 2024. But then there are the ones that people have deemed objectively bad.

In the 2000s, the Madame Tussauds in London housed a wax figure of rapper-actor Will Smith that few fans were able to get jiggy with because it looked more like a pleading pauper than the Fresh Prince. In October of 2023, a Lil Wayne wax figure located at Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. went viral for its botched appearance. Tunechi even called out the creators while giving them an E for effort.

"Sorry wax museum but dat sh*t ain’t me!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You tried tho and I appreciate the effort."

Most recently, in July of 2024, a new Drake wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York City to less than stellar reviews, with many people commenting that The Boy looks like a playable video game character.

"He looks like a GTA character," one person commented on X.

"Drake from Wish?" someone else wrote.

While there have definitely been some stellar rapper wax figures created in the past by Madame Tussauds and others, these are not those.

Check out multiple wax figures deemed wicked work below.

See 5 Rappers' Wax Figures That Are Just Awful