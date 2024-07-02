Fans Divided Over Whether Drake’s Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Looks Like Him

Drake fans are divided over whether his Madame Tussauds wax figure looks like him.

Madame Tussauds Unveils New Drake Wax Figure

On Tuesday (July 2), Madame Tussauds unveiled a revamped Music area at Madame Tussauds New York, which included a new wax figure of Drake. Drizzy now joins the likes of Beyoncé, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion and others.

The figure is rocking a khaki jacket, gray T-shirt, black and khaki tie-dye jeans, a pair of white Air Force 1 sneakers and signature jewelry. The rapper’s pose features his iconic owl hand sign, which fans were hitting as they stood next to the figure in an Instagram video.

While a ton of wax figures over the years have disgusted fans with how little they look like their favorite celeb, fans were divided on how to feel in regards to Drizzy's.

"That looks Identical to him," one user wrote, while another added the wax figure, "looks better than Drake."

Other fans pushed back on those claims and were disgusted by the waxy 6 God.

"That's not Drake that's rake," another person wrote.

Hip-Hop Wax Figures

Post Malone was able to hang out with his own Madame Tussauds wax figure back in June after performing at the Governor's Ball in New York City. The figure will soon be displayed at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Las Vegas, and Posty was shook by its likeness.

"Are you f**king kidding me?" Post said in a video captured of the moment he first saw the statue. He explained that he was completely "blown away."

Dozens of other rappers have been immortalized in wax form. Last summer, Madame Tussauds created sculptures of Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow. Lil Wayne's abhorrent figure also went viral last October when a wax figure created of him by a different company came out incredibly ugly. Also in 2024, an artist by the name of Mr. Officials showed off the creative process behind his depiction of Takeoff, which he sculpted in memory of the late rapper.

See reactions to Drake's wax figure below.

