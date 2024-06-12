Post Malone Awestruck When Shown His New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Post Malone was awestruck when he was recently shown his new Madame Tussauds wax figure.

Post Malone Goes Crazy Over His New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

On Friday (June 7), immediately following his raucous headlining performance at New York City's Governors Ball music festival, Post Malone was met backstage with the surprise of a lifetime. The diamond-selling artist was introduced to a stunning wax figure of himself that will soon be featured at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Las Vegas. Posty reacted accordingly.

In the video below, Post Malone can be seen walking right past the exquisite effigy, which he later admits he thought was a real person. When he turns around, realizing he is face-to-face with an exact replica of his own likeness, Malone exclaims, "Are you f**king kidding me?" and explains that he is completely "blown away."

He then jokes about having the wax figure stand in for him at shows and asks the Madame Tussauds creators if they snuck into his shower to steal some hair for the sculpture's head. Posty also thanks them for the figure's seemingly embellished nether region.

Post Malone's New Wax Figure Set to Battle Fans in Beer Pong

The unbelievably realistic depiction of Post Malone captures every specific detail of his appearance right down to his intricate tattoos, his black nail polish and his signature red cup. The waxed-out Posty's outfit is based on the look he sported during his 2022 musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live including a black Tom Ford Jacket, cowboy boots and a bedazzled belt buckle.

According to Madame Tussauds, the figure is set to be premiered at the wax museum's Las Vegas location on June 17. As part of an interactive experience, fans will actually be able to challenge the Post Malone wax figure to a game of neon beer pong.

Post Malone is the latest of several hip-hop artists who've been immortalized with wax figures in their likeness over the past year. In the summer of 2023, Madame Tussauds created equally elaborate sculptures of both Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow. Lil Wayne went viral last October when a wax figure created of him by a different entity was less than flattering. Earlier in 2024, an artist by the name of Mr. Officials showed off the creative process behind his depiction of Takeoff, which he sculpted in memory of the fallen rapper.

In the video clip below, check out Post Malone's genuinely astonished reaction to seeing his Madame Tussauds wax figure for the first time.

Watch Post Malone's Reaction to Meeting His New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure