Megan Thee Stallion Gets Two Madame Tussauds Wax Figures, Hotties Are Loving It

Megan Thee Stallion has officially been immortalized as a wax figure. The self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach received two Madame Tussauds wax statues today.

On Saturday (May 20), Madame Tussauds shared on their social media accounts the unveiling of not one but two Megan Thee Stallion wax figurines that will be displayed at their Las Vegas and New York museums.

One statue shows the Houston rhymer dressed in a white bodysuit with the newsprint "Good News" all over, which is inspired by her 2020 debut album, Good News. The other figure features Megan laying on her side in a glittering bikini with matching high heels and a cowgirl hat. Both statues look identical to the real-life H-Town baddie.

In a video circulating on Twitter, Megan Thee Stallion — wearing a colorful Maxi Ladder Dress designed by Ella Mia — walks from behind a curtain and her mouth drops after gazing at her two wax statues.

"Oh my God!" she says. "Damn! Okay!" Megan says after touching the figurine's booty and waist. "Little waist," she quips.

One person from the crowd asks Megan, "Say words."

But the 28-year-old rap starlet is stunned by the accurate creation of herself in the wax figures. "I'm confused," she jokes.

Megan also shared photos of the stunning life-like wax figures on her Instagram page.

"I honestly wanted to kiss myself [heart eyes, drooling face and tears of joy emojis] hotties we are officially legendary [face with tongue sticking out emoji] go see me at @madametussaudsusa," she wrote in the caption.

The Hotties (aka her fans) are loving Megan's wax statutes as well.

"Whoever created Megan’s wax figures need to be awarded the Noble Peace Prize," tweeted one fan.

"[Is] one of them megan thee stallion wax figures for sale??? asking for a friend," joked another person.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's Reaction to Her Two Madame Tussauds Wax Figures Below