Megan Thee Stallion Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Houston Astros Opening Day Game

Megan Thee Stallion is now among a bevy of rappers who have thrown out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game.

On Thursday (March 30), Megan Thee Stallion threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros' opening day game against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach, who's a Houston native herself, threw a fairly good pitch that was slightly to the outside. Check it out in the video below.

Megan's first pitch was part of the Opening Day festivities, which included the unveiling of the Astros' 2022 World Series championship banner. Before the game, there was an Opening Day Street Fest outside the venue featuring live music, photo booths, game activities, food trucks and more.

Megan isn't the only Houstonian who has thrown out the first pitch at an Astros game. In October of 2015, Bun B threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the 2015 American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park. The veteran rhymer threw a soft, ground ball pitch, much to his chagrin.

In April of 2019, Travis Scott threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Astros game against the Oakland A's. LaFlame's throw wasn't that stellar either; he threw a ground ball that traveled a little to the outside of home plate.

At least their first pitches weren't as wacky as 50 Cent's infamous throw to home plate before the New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game at Citi Field in May of 2014. It was a moment Fif is still unable to live down to this day.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Throw the Ceremonial First Pitch at Upending Day for the Houston Astros Below