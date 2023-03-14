Megan Thee Stallion Returns to Instagram With First Post Since Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion is back on social media following a three-month hiatus.

On Monday night (March 13), the Houston rapper shared her first Instagram post since November of 2022, about a week prior to the start of the Tory Lanez trial. The newest post from Megan (below) features a carousel of photos, some of which were taken during Megan's recent appearance at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday (March 12). In the photos, she wears a form-fitting black dress, a diamond necklace and diamond earrings.

Not only is MTS back outside, she is also working. The same night Megan also revealed she is working on a new album during a brief interview with ET.

"Oh, I am," she replied when asked if she was putting together a new LP. "New music, F**k y'all hoes. Bye," she added before walking off.

At the end of the month, she will be headlining the March Madness Music Festival AT&T Block Party in Houston during NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend.

"There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston," Megan said in a statement about the upcoming performance. "The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them."

Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan on Dec. 23, 2022. He is slated to be sentenced on April 10. Megan has remained mum on the verdict since it was announced.

See Megan Thee Stallion's First Instagram Post in Months Below