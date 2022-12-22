Tory Lanez Appears to Fall Asleep During Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial – Report

Tory Lanez was reportedly seen falling asleep in court during his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

On Wednesday (Dec. 21), both sides gave closing arguments as the trial is coming to a close. TMZ reports, while the jury was being given instructions from the judge, Tory Lanez was reportedly seen dozing off. According to the celebrity news site, several witnesses saw the Canadian rap-crooner with his eyes closed and said "his head bounced up and down several times like someone fighting off exhaustion."

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's attorneys for comment.

Yesterday was the last opportunity for Tory Lanez to take the stand and give his own account of what happened the night Megan claims he shot her. He declined to testify. His legal team has been adamant that he is not the person who shot Megan Thee Stallion on July 12, 2020, putting the blame on her former friend Kelsey Harris who was also present that night. They even joked that he was too short to shoot over the SUV door as described by Megan and Kelsey in her initial interview with the District Attorney.

"There was a light moment for Tory Lanez today during his lawyer’s closing," Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff tweeted. "[Tory Lanez's attorney] referenced his height, saying he’s 'what, 5-foot-2' and 'I don’t even know if he can get over the door to shoot.' Lanez laughed for a bit over that one."

The jury is left to decide whether Tory Lanez is the one who pulled the trigger and shot Megan Thee Stallion following an argument between Megan, Kelsey and Tory after a gathering at Kylie Jenner's house in 2020. They've heard emotional testimony from Megan, and more interestingly, testimony from Kelsey, which contradicted her previous statement to authorities where she cosigned Megan's allegation. Kelsey also explained away texts in which she plainly stated that Tory shot Megan and assaulted her that night.

The jury is expected to deliberate on the case today, with a verdict more than likely coming before week's end. Tory Lanez was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury. He could face over 20 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.