Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Receives Immunity, Refuses to Answer Tory Lanez Question While Testifying

A plot twist has occurred in the Tory Lanez trial, as Megan Thee Stallion's ex-friend Kelsey Harris has refused to answer a question about Tory's actions the night of the shooting, despite reportedly being granted immunity by the prosecution. Harris also denied seeing Tory shoot Megan.

On Wednesday (Dec. 14), Harris showed up at Los Angeles Superior Court to testify in Tory Lanez's trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion on July 12, 2020. In opening statements on Monday (Dec. 12), the prosecution stated she would name Tory Lanez as the shooter. However, Harris' testimony has been anything but cut and dry.

Law and Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff is covering the case live and has reported Kelsey attempted to invoke her Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination when asked if Tory Lanez threatened to kill her, as she previously stated, in spite of reportedly being granted immunity in the case.

"Harris' lawyer told Judge Herriford this morning that Harris planned to invoke her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination, but prosecutors granted her immunity, so she's testifying," Cuniff tweeted. "But Kelsey really struggled when Deputy DA Kathy Ta asked her about Tory threatening to shoot her while they were in the Escalade, before Megan exited and was shot. She did not want to answer."

Harris not answering the question seems a bit peculiar since her statements cannot be used to charge her with any crime. However, Harris reportedly refused to answer. When asked why she didn't answer the question, Harris reportedly responded "It's just, I don't know."

"[District Attorney Kathy Ta] asked about Kelsey having to testify in front of Tory and whether that bothered her, and about her not wanting to be here," Cuniff tweeted. "'I don't know - it don't bother me,' Kelsey said of Tory's presence. 'I just, I don't want to be here.'"

Ta reminded Harris that she previously stated in an interview with the District Attorney that Tory Lanez threatened violence against her right before the shooting took place.

Cuniff added, "DA Kathy Ta had a record of a previous interview with Kelsey in which she talked about Tory threatening to shoot her, and she asked if she could use it to try to refresh Kelsey's memory on the witness stand, but Kelsey's answer didn't legally allow for it...For typical recollection refreshments, the witness indicates to the lawyer that yes, if you show me that my memory could be refreshed. But Kelsey didn't say anything like that to Ta. She just clearly doesn't want to talk about it."

Tory Lanez's defense team made it clear during opening statements that they would lay out a theory that puts the shooting on Harris and not Tory. Harris flat-out denied shooting Megan during testimony but would not confirm that she saw Tory Lanez with a firearm, according to Los Angeles Times reporter James Queally.

She also denied being offered $1 million by Tory to keep quiet about the shooting, as Megan testified. Additionally, Harris said she wasn't totally truthful in her initial interview with investigators.

"Critically, [Harris] wouldn’t confirm she saw Lanez with the gun (which she said in the recorded interview) or that Lanez threatened to shoot her (which she said in the recorded interview). Recordings have been played in court," Queally reported. "Harris is saying she’s struggling with postpartum depression and a recent death in the family and her “mind isn’t here right now.” She also denied Lanez offered her hush money (which Megan alleged he did to the tune of $1 million yesterday.)."

The judge ruled that the interview could not be used as evidence.

Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion took the stand and gave an emotional testimony where she recounted the harrowing night she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez following an argument between the trio. She testified that Tory shot her after she exited the vehicle they we're riding around in L.A. in and promised her $1 million to keep quiet. She also talked about the toll the whole situation is having on her.

"I wish he would've just killed me if I knew I'd have to go through this," she was quoted as saying on the stand.

Tory Lanez was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury. He could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's attorney and the Los Angeles District Attorney for comment.