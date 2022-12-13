Heckler Yells at Megan Thee Stallion, Asking Why She Lied on Tory Lanez as She Walks Into Court

Megan Thee Stallion was heckled as she walked into court to testify against Tory Lanez.

On Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion appeared in Los Angeles criminal court to tell her side of the story about what happened on the night she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez in July of 2020. News cameras captured the Houston rapper's entrance, which included multiple men heckling Megan as she walked into the building.

"Megan, why you lied on that boy?" one person questioned before adding, "You look good in that purple," remarking on Megan's outfit.

Another man yelled out, "Is it the truth or a lie?"

Megan ignored both men and walked into the building seemingly unfazed. While Megan had her critics, she had supporters as well. Around 20 people were on hand in support of the rhymer, with one group holding a banner that read: "We Stand With Megan."

Megan gave an emotional testimony that featured her recounting the night she was shot. According to TMZ, Megan told the jury that an argument between Tory and her former friend Kelsey Harris is what prompted the situation. She claims she exited the vehicle and heard Tory say "dance bitch" and turned to see him firing a gun at her over the SUV. Megan said Tory then offered her a $1 million to keep quiet. She also testified she did not see Kelsey Harris with a gun.

Tory Lanez is facing charges of one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm—and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. During the week of jury selection, an additional charge of "discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury" was included.

He is accused of shooting Megan following an argument in a car that was also occupied by Megan's former friend Kelsey Harris and Tory's bodyguard. Megan has claimed she exited the vehicle during the argument and Tory pulled out a gun and shot her in her foot. She got back in the SUV, which was later pulled over by LAPD. Video of the encounter shows the Traumazine rapper bleeding and limping as officers give her orders to get on the ground.

Megan initially said she was cut by glass, but later admitted she was shot by Tory Lanez, who was then charged with the shooting, which required Megan to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments, she says. She also shared texts of Tory appearing to apologize for the shooting.

Tory Lanez has maintained his innocence. In opening statements on Monday (Dec. 12), his defense team said he was not the shooter and said they plan on naming Harris as the possible culprit. They claim this whole case is over "jealously."

See Video of Someone Heckling Megan Thee Stallion Outside of Court Below