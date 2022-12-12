Prosecutor in Tory Lanez Case Says Tory Was in Intimate Relationship With Megan Thee Stallion

The prosecutor in the Tory Lanez shooting case told the jury that Tory and Megan Thee Stallion were in an intimate relationship despite Megan previously saying otherwise.

On Monday (Dec. 12), opening statements began for the Tory Lanez shooting trial, in which he's accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. While laying out his case, prosecutor Alexander Bott told the jury that Tory and Megan were romantically seeing each other at some point, XXL has confirmed via a source. He also reportedly said the argument that preceded the shooting was sparked after Megan told Tory his music was not good.

The comment on the status of their relationship at the time contradicts what Megan Thee Stallion told CBS' Gayle King in April when she tearfully described what happened the night of the alleged shooting. When pressed by King as to whether she was dating Tory at the time, Megan denied being intimate with the Canadian crooner.

"Like sexual?" Megan responded to King's query. "Um, I didn't have a sexual relationship with Tory," she finally said.

According to Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon, prosecutors say Megan will testify that she saw Tory Lanez shoot her. Megan's former friend Kelsey Harris will also reportedly testify that she saw Tory shoot Megan. The prosecution showed alleged text messages from Harris to Megan's bodyguard asking for help just minutes after the shooting. "Tory shot Meg," one of the texts reads.

Oppositely, Tory Lanez's defense team is denying he fired the shots that struck Megan and will reportedly lay out a case that could put the blame on Harris for discharging the gun that shot Megan.

This trial is occurring over two years after the alleged shooting incident on July 12, 2020, in which Megan accused Tory of shooting her following an argument as they were riding around in Los Angeles with Tory's bodyguard and Harris.

Tory Lanez has been charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm—and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Last week, an additional charge of "discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury" was added.