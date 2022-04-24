Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down Crying Explaining Tory Lanez Shooting, Supports Police Testimony That Lanez Told Her to ‘Dance Bitch’

In an emotional television interview with Gayle King, Megan Thee Stallion cries while explaining the summer 2020 shooting incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot.

In a snippet of Gayle King’s interview with Megan Thee Stallion, which was published to the internet on Sunday (April 24) and will premiere on CBS Mornings in full on Monday (April 25), the Houston rhymer recalled the harrowing incident and claimed that Tory yelled, “Dance, bitch” before allegedly shooting her in the foot.

"It was an argument because I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn’t ready to go,” Megan explained at the beginning of the clip. “But that’s like normal friend stuff, we fuss about silly stuff all the time. I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud, like this was one of them times where it’s like it shouldn’t have got this crazy."

Megan then went on to detail the moment she was shot in the foot.

“So I get out of the car, and everything just happened so fast. All I hear this man screaming is, 'Dance, bitch,’ and he starts shooting, and I’m just like Oh, my God... like he shot a couple of times,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Megan added that Tory was standing up over the window shooting at her, and she froze in an attempt to avoid possibly getting fatally shot.

“I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick ‘cause I’m like, Oh, my God if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’ll shoot something that’s super important and I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me," she said.

"I was really scared ‘cause I had never been shot at before," she added.

Following the incident, Tory, born Daystar Peterson, was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Earlier this month, Tory was taken into custody during his preliminary hearing in Los Angeles for violating a discovery protective order and personal contact order. Judge David Herriford, who is presiding over the case, found Tory’s tweets he posted on Twitter and some of his social media posts "seem to be clear messages" aimed at Megan Thee Stallion.

The Canadian rapper-singer was able to pay his $350,000 bail and was subsequently released from jail. A pretrial hearing is set for June 9 and the shooting trial is scheduled for September.

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion’s reps and her attorney for comment.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion recount the 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez with Gayle King below.