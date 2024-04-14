The Recent Diss Tracks Are Bringing Competition Back to Hip-Hop and We Are All Hungry for It

Let's get ready to rumble. The release of diss tracks by Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake and Rick Ross recently has sparked excitement among fans, as it brings back lyrical competitiveness not seen in rap music for quite some time.

Songs like "Like That," "7 Minute Drill" and "Champagne Moments" have fans in a frenzy since they're seeing their favorite rappers step up and engage in lyrical warfare. And it's not over yet. The anticipation of future diss tracks and response songs is palpable, and their impact on the rap game is likely to be significant.

Come one, come all. It's time to see who can lyrically spar with the best of the best.

Drake's "First Person Shooter" the Catalyst for the Diss Wars

Drake's For All the Dogs track "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole may have been the catalyst for this viral lyrical battle. It was on the song that J. Cole boastfully proclaimed that he, Drake and Kendrick Lamar were the "Big 3."

"Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the Big 3 like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali/Huh, yeah, yeah, huh-huh, yeah, Muhammad Ali," Cole raps on the track.

Kendrick Lamar Responds to J. Cole and Drake on "Like That"

Kendrick Lamar shocked the world when he appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You song "Like That" and obliterated any discussion about "the Big 3."

"Muthaf***k the Big 3, n***a, it's just big me, n***a, bum," K-Dot delivers.

Not only that, Kendrick threw Drake under the proverbial bus with his slick double entendres.

"Fore all your dogs gettin' buried/That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary (Yeah)/N***a, bum," he spits.

J. Cole Drops "7 Minute Drill" and Then Apologizes

While fans waited patiently for Drake's response, J. Cole released "7 Minute Drill," his diss directed to Kendrick. Two days later at his Dreamville Festival, Cole apologized for releasing the "lame" song and said that he would delete it from his Might Delete Later project, which he did.

While some fans question Cole's mental state for bowing out of a lyrical contest, others are debating his current spot in the Big 3 debate. Cole's removing himself from the lyrical beef left room for Drake to step in and deliver the goods.

Drake Comes Out Swinging on His Viral Diss Track

Drake went in on everybody on his viral diss track, reportedly titled "Push Ups." On the song, which hasn't been officially released yet, the Toronto rap superstar spits lyrical hot fire at K-Dot, Future, Young Metro, The Weeknd and Rick Ross. It was brutal. Drizzy makes fun of Kendrick's show size, takes a jab at helping Future get a No. 1, claims The Weeknd's manager is spending all his money and age shamed Ross.

Rick Ross Insults Drake on "Champagne Moments"

While fans were waiting for Kendrick Lamar's response to Drake, Rick Ross unexpectedly released his response track called "Champagne Moments," which, arguably, is the fastest response anyone has seen in a lyrical battle.

On the song's outro, Ross revealed an unconfirmed rumor that Drake got a nose job because he didn't want to have his father's nose. The Miami rhymer also added that he unfollowed Drake on Instagram because Drizzy allegedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to French Montana.

Ross has since continued his onslaught of insults to Drake on his Instagram Stories.

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj Went Bar for Bar

Before all those disses dropped, the ladies got it in first. In January of 2024, Megan Thee Stallion kicked the year off with the song "Hiss." While it's not a full-fledged diss at one person, the Houston rhymer delivered venomous bars at some unnamed people but also Nicki Minaj.

"These h*es don't be mad at Megan, these h*es mad at Megan's Law/I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start," Megan serves.

Many rap fans pointed out that her lyric was aimed at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty at age 16 to attempted rape in 1994.

Nicki Minaj lashed out at the Hot Girl Coach on the response track "Big Foot." The title alone is in reference to Megan getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez during an altercation in July of 2020. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for the shooting.

"This little beggin' w***e talkin' 'bout Megan's law/For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw (Uh)/If you a ghostwriter, Pardi in Megan jaw (Uh)/Shots thrown, but I still ain't let Megan score (Tell 'em, uh)," Nicki raps.

Megan may have emerged as the victor in her lyrical feud since her song "Hiss" has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. But you know what they say, it ain't over till it's over.